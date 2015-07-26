Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 15, 2015

Mets finally add offense, trade in division with Braves for Uribe, Johnson

Jul 1, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Juan Uribe (2) celebrates with teammates after hitting a sole home run in the fourth inning of their game against the Washington Nationals at Turner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets fans, rejoice -- your offensively challenged team finally added some much-needed offense.

With baseball's non-waiver trade deadline just a week away, the Mets worked out a deal Friday with the rival Atlanta Braves to land two veteran bats -- infielders Juan Uribe and Kelly Johnson, a source confirmed to FOX Sports MLB Insider Jon Paul Morosi.

New York Post reporter Joel Sherman was first to report the move.

MORE TO COME . . .