New York Mets
Published

Mets hire Buck Showalter as manager

He's the fifth man to have managed both the Mets and Yankees

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New York Mets hired Buck Showalter as the team’s new manager.

Team owner Steve Cohen announced the hiring on Twitter Saturday.

Manager Buck Showalter of the Baltimore Orioles looks on from the dugout during a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium Sept. 21, 2018, in the Bronx.

Manager Buck Showalter of the Baltimore Orioles looks on from the dugout during a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium Sept. 21, 2018, in the Bronx. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

"I’m pleased to announce Buck Showalter as the new manager of the New York Mets," Cohen wrote.

Showalter will take over for Luis Rojas, who managed the Mets for two seasons. Rojas became manager in a pinch after Carlos Beltran was caught up in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Beltran was out as Mets manager days after he was implicated.

Rojas went 103-119 as manager between the full season in 2021 and the pandemic-shortened season in 2020.

Manager Buck Showalter of the Baltimore Orioles looks on during batting practice at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Sept. 11, 2018, in Baltimore.

Manager Buck Showalter of the Baltimore Orioles looks on during batting practice at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Sept. 11, 2018, in Baltimore. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

VERLANDER, ASTROS FINALIZE $25 MILLION, 1-YEAR CONTRACT

Showalter had been out of baseball since 2018. He was previously the manager for the Baltimore Orioles from 2010 to 2018. He also managed the Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees

Showalter is considered to be among the top managers in MLB history. The Mets appeared to have gone with the veteran skipper over some of the inexperienced options that were available. He's the fifth man to have managed both the Mets and Yankees after Casey Stengel, Yogi Berra, Dallas Green and Joe Torre.

Buck Showalter of the Baltimore Orioles watches the action from the dugout at Tropicana Field Sept. 7, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Buck Showalter of the Baltimore Orioles watches the action from the dugout at Tropicana Field Sept. 7, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images)

The 65-year-old is a three-time Manager of the Year and would look to add a World Series to his resume as the Mets are poised to make a run to the postseason in 2022.

New York has brought in Max Scherzer, Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha and Starling Marte during the start of the free agency period.

