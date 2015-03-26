Mets bring Reyes off DL

The New York Mets have activated shortstop day disabled list in time for the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Florida Marlins.

Reyes has been out since suffering a strained left hamstring in an August 7 game against the Braves. He hit 3-for-9 in three rehabilitation games with the Double-A Binghamton Mets.

In the final year of his contract, Reyes is batting .336 with 34 stolen bases and a major league-best 16 triples. He also landed on the DL in July with a similar injury.

The Mets optioned outfielder Mike Baxter to Triple-A Buffalo to open a roster spot. Baxter batted 4-for-16 in 10 games since his August 8 recall.