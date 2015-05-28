Mets aim for another series win over Phillies

(SportsNetwork.com) - The New York Mets may be starved for wins the past few weeks, but they have enjoyed success against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets go for another series win over the NL East-rival Phillies Tuesday at Citi Field and took the opener on Memorial Day by a 6-3 score.

Lucas Duda and Michael Cuddyer hit solo home runs off of Phillies young starter Severino Gonzalez and Wilmer Flores delivered the big blow with a three-run homer in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie. Flores belted a shot to left field off of Phils reliever Justin De Fratus.

"We needed it," Flores said. "I was looking for something up and just get one run in, but it happened to be a homer."

New York is 6-1 against Philadelphia this season and has won 18 of the last 23 games in this rivalry. The Mets have won six straight series against the Phillies and are unbeaten in the last five meetings at Citi Field.

The Mets were coming off a three-game weekend sweep in Pittsburgh and won for just the fifth time in the last 15 contests.

Mets starter Bartolo Colon bounced back from two rough outings to grab the win, giving up three runs on six hits with six strikeouts in six innings. The 42-year-old had given up a total of 10 runs over his last two starts.

"There's a reason why he is still in the league," Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard said of Colon. "He goes out there and makes pitches, hits his spots."

Phillies reliever Elvis Araujo took the loss for his role in the sixth inning. He relieved Gonzalez and got two outs to end the fifth. Daniel Murphy then led off the sixth with a single that ended Araujo's afternoon. De Fratus then walked Cuddyer before Flores hit a blast to left field.

"I really like where he's hitting in the middle of that lineup," Mets manager Terry Collins said of Flores. "Because I think the middle of our lineup is going to get on."

Chase Utley had two hits and two RBI, and Howard drove in a run for the Phillies, who have lost five of seven since a season-high six-game win streak.

The Phillies will send Jerome Williams to the mound Tuesday and he is 3-4 with a 5.44 earned run average in nine starts. Williams has lost three of his past four starts and gave up five runs in five innings of a 7-3 loss at Colorado on Thursday. The Phillies are 1-4 in his last five appearances.

Williams lost to the Mets on April 15, charged with five runs (4 earned) and 10 hits over five innings of a 6-1 defeat at Citi Field. The right-hander has a 1-2 record and a 4.21 ERA in five career starts against New York.

The Mets will counter with young starter Jacob deGrom and the righty is 5-4 with a 2.75 ERA in nine starts. deGrom has won two straight and three of his last four starts, including a 5-0 win versus St. Louis on Thursday. He struck out 11 batters in eight scoreless innings, gave up one hit and did not issue a walk. He has allowed only one run in his previous two outings.

In a 2-0 win versus the Phillies on April 13, deGrom fired 6 1/3 shutout innings for the win. He is 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA in three career starts in this series.