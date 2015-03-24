Messi scores twice against Ajax to equal Raul Gonzalez's Champions League record of 71 goals

next Image 1 of 2

Lionel Messi equaled Raul Gonzalez's Champions League scoring record of 71 goals on Wednesday with his second strike for Barcelona against Ajax.

Messi notched his 70th and 71st goals in his 90th match in Europe's top club competition. Former Real Madrid and Schalke striker Raul took 142 matches to reach his tally.

Messi's record-equaling effort came a night after Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 70 Champions League goals, failed to find the net in Real Madrid's 1-0 victory over Liverpool.

Messi opened his and Barcelona's account in the 36th minute with a header and doubled his tally to make it 2-0 in the 76th minute after a one-two with substitute Pedro Rodriguez.