Merritt shoots 4-under 67 and wins Quicken Loans National by 3, his first PGA Tour victory

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Troy Merritt won the Quicken Loans National on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, closing with a 4-under 67 for a three-stroke victory over Rickie Fowler.

The victory came a day after Merritt soared to the lead with a tournament-record 61 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. He won in his 96th career start on the tour, finishing at 18-under 266.

Rickie Fowler, who started the day a shot off the lead, made a birdie on the final hole to claim second, and David Lingmerth was third, but both had up-and-down rounds. Fowler shot a 69 that featured seven birdies and five bogeys, and Lingmerth's 69 included five birdies and three bogeys.

On a day when no one shot better than 67, tournament host Tiger Woods also provided some excitement, making birdies on five of his first 10 holes to get to 10 under long before the leaders got underway.

But Woods faltered with three back-nine bogeys and shot a 68 to tie for 18th at 8 under.