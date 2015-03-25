Mercury fall short of expectations, but coaching change brings strong finish

A season with high expectations resulted in a coaching change and enough success to get the Phoenix Mercury within two wins of the WNBA Finals.

Still, the overall season had to be labeled a disappointment.

The Mercury had the highest of hopes, and plenty of hype, going into 2013, having perennial all-star Diana Taurasi healthy and able to lead a group of veteran players and the No. 1 draft pick — Baylor's much-talked-about Brittney Griner.

Griner hurt her ankle, missing seven games, and never was the dominant player many expected her to be, but Taurasi was at the top of the game, even playing point guard. She averaged 20.3 points and 6.2 assists per game, second-best in the league in both categories.