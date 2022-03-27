Memphis men’s basketball accused of several NCAA violations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of Memphis is accused of several violations stemming from a lengthy investigation into the men's basketball program, according to multiple reports.

The violations of NCAA clauses were related to lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, which obtained a notice of allegations and an amended notice of allegations from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) investigation.

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway, the only person named in the notice of allegations, was involved in at least one alleged Level I violation and two Level II violations, according to the reports.

The NCAA alleges that Hardaway "failed to demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance within the men's basketball program."

The document listed seven violations between May 2019 and February 2021, the report said.

The investigation started in 2019 over a review of the eligibility status of former player James Wiseman, who now plays in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors. The case was referred to the IARP in March 2020, and the scope of the investigation was extended beyond Wiseman, according to the Commercial Appeal.

The amended notice also alleges that data from a computer hard drive belonging to former assistant Mike Miller was not preserved.

"A subsequent forensic examination revealed that the former assistant men’s basketball coach’s computer hard drive was formatted on June 5, 2020, and as a result, the data on the computer was deleted," the notice stated, according to the Commercial Appeal. "The institution failed to conduct an adequate investigation into why the computer’s hard drive was not preserved."

Memphis has since responded to the allegations.

"The facts do not demonstrate a lack of control, a failure to monitor, a failure to cooperate or a lack of (redacted) responsibility," the university wrote in its response to the IARP in October. "Finally, the NOA contains no specific facts, and it is the specific facts that are imperative for the resolution of this matter."

On Saturday, Memphis said it was "not permitted to comment due to the ongoing IARP process."

The NCAA has a four-level violation structure that ranges from "severe breaches of conduct to incidental infractions." Level I and Level II violations are considered the most serious.

Memphis made the NCAA Tournament this season under Hardaway, 50, knocking off Boise State in the first round before losing to No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga last week.