Memphis hires Luke Walton to coach during lockout

Some NBA players have chosen to take their talents overseas during the lockout. Lakers forward Luke Walton is taking another path.

University of Memphis head coach Josh Pastner has hired Walton to join the men's basketball coaching staff, it was announced Monday. The move is pending approval by the university and Tennessee state boards of regents.

"Luke is going to bring great excitement and great energy to the Tigers program, and we're thrilled to have him," Pastner in a statement. "Luke is someone who has not only played for but also learned from arguably one of the greatest coaches in basketball history in Phil Jackson.

"Luke's also played with and against the best-of-the-best at the highest level of basketball in the NBA, including being a teammate of one of the NBA's all- time greats in Kobe Bryant."

Walton, who played college basketball at Arizona, was picked in the second round of the 2003 NBA Draft by the Lakers and has won two championships with the team.

He still has two years left on his contract with the Lakers and the university said he would remain on Pastner's staff until the NBA lockout ends.