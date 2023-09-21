Expand / Collapse search
Louisville Cardinals

Members of Louisville football team come to rescue after car flips in crash

Car rolled over just outside Cardinals' stadium

Ryan Morik
Published
The Louisville Cardinals are undefeated both on and off the field this year.

The red birds have won each of their first three games, but off the field, they are playing important roles as well.

A car rolled over on its side near the Cardinals' L&N Stadium on Monday, and several members of the team stepped in to help the driver.

Police said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "several nearby University of Louisville Football players," along with other bystanders, "helped flipped the car back over."

Video shows multiple people getting the car back on its wheels.

It was unclear how much damage was done to the car – one person suffered minor injuries, but police said they "will be OK."

"Teamwork makes the dream work," the Louisville Metro Police Department said at the end of the video that was posted to X.

"Proud of our guys & thankful everyone is okay," the football program posted, along with a clapping emoji.

The 3-0 Cardinals now turn their focus to Boston College, which they host at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. With a victory, it would be their first 4-0 start since 2016 when at one point they were the third-ranked team in the country.