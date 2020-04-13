Mekhi Becton: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Mekhi Becton is an offensive lineman who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Becton is one of the top offensive lineman prospects heading into the draft. Becton was a four-star recruit heading to Louisville and was regarded as one of the top offensive linemen in Virginia. He chose Louisville over schools like Oregon, Georgia and Michigan.

From there, he blossomed into a top tackle with NFL potential.

Here are five other things to know about Becton.

1). HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Becton is listed at 6-foot-7 and 364 pounds. At the Combine, his arms measured 35 5/8 inches and his hands, 10 3/4 inches. He ran a 5.1 40-yard dash and recorded 23 reps at the bench press.

2). BALLER

Becton was not just a star offensive lineman, but he was also a star center on the basketball court. The footwork he learned in basketball translated to the football field. One coach compared him to a Shaquille O’Neal-like athlete.

3). HIGH HOPES

The big offensive lineman made it clear that teams will get a top performer in the first round. He told USA Today, “I feel like I'm the most dominant tackle in this draft. You wouldn't go wrong picking me.”

4). ALL-CONFERENCE

Becton was not named to any all-ACC preseason honors. But he played well enough during the 2019 season to earn an All-ACC selection during the conference’s postseason awards. He also won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy for being the best blocker in the conference.

5). WHERE WILL HE GO?

Becton is expected to be one of the first offensive linemen off the board. The Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be in the market for a tackle in the early- to mid- first round.