San Francisco 49ers

49ers lineman fires back at critics of Tony Hinchcliffe's Puerto Rico joke, seemingly supports Nick Bosa

Bosa and Hinchcliffe were the talk of social media over the weekend

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
San Francisco 49ers lineman Jon Feliciano usually plays on the offensive side of the ball, but over the last few days he found himself playing defense.

Feliciano joined the chorus of those who defended comedian Tony Hinchcliffe for his joke about Puerto Rico at former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Jon Feliciano on the bench

San Francisco 49ers guard Jon Feliciano, #55, against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 17, 2023. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Hinchcliffe, a roast comedian, drew criticism for his crude jokes, including calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."

Feliciano, who was born in New York and whose father is of Puerto Rican descent, had no problem with Hinchcliffe’s joke.

"The only Puerto Ricans that are mad about (Tony Hinchcliffe) joke, are mad because it helps push their agenda," he wrote on X. "Tony’s joke was so soft compared to his usual material."

Jon Feliciano vs Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers guard Jon Feliciano, #55, against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 17, 2023. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Feliciano also appeared to defend 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa as well. Although he did not outright have any words on X about Bosa flashing a Make America Great Again hat, he reposted a clip of the moment on his account.

Bosa did not say much about the statement.

"I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time," Bosa said.

Nick Bosa vs Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa, #97, after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Oct. 6, 2024. (Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images)

The 49ers have yet to speak about the moment. Bosa doubled down in a post on Instagram, which chronicled his weekend.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.