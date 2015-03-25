McRae recovers from poor start, rallies red-hot Tennessee to 64-62 victory over Missouri

Jordan McRae scored 15 points and Jarnell Stokes recorded a double-double Saturday as Tennessee rallied from an eight-point, second-half deficit to beat Missouri 64-62 and boost its NCAA tournament hopes.

McRae, who had averaged 25.8 points in the six games leading up to this one, went scoreless in the first 18 ½ minutes and didn't make his first basket until 14:33 remained. But he heated up from there and scored seven points in an 11-0 run that put Tennessee ahead for good.

Stokes added 13 points and 13 rebounds as Tennessee (19-11, 11-7 Southeastern Conference) won for the eighth time in its last nine games. Trae Golden had 12 points and Josh Richardson added 11 points.

Laurence Bowers scored 20 points for Missouri (22-9, 11-7). Phil Pressey had 10 points and nine assists, but he missed a 3-point attempt that would have tied the game with 12.6 seconds left.