McNeese State OL Gauthreaux gains extra season

The NCAA has granted McNeese State offensive lineman Miguel Gauthreaux a sixth year to complete his eligibility, the Southland Conference university announced Monday.

An All-Southland Conference player, Gauthreaux did not play as a true freshman in 2007 while he was recovering from knee surgery due to an infection. He missed all of last season after being injured during August camp and having surgery for an ACL tear.

The native of Plaquemine, La., lettered in 2008, 2009 and 2010, and had started 23 straight games for the Cowboys prior to last year's injury.

The 6-foot-1, 291-pound Gauthreaux who has played both offensive guard and center during his career, made the All-Southland second team in 2009 and first team in 2010.

"This is good news for us. We're grateful to the NCAA and look forward to getting him back," McNeese State head coach Matt Viator said.

McNeese State, which won its final three games to finish 6-5 last year, kicks off the 2012 season on Sept. 1 at Middle Tennessee State.