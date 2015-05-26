McNealy, Badhwar easily win in 1st round of US Amateur Four-Ball

Stanford teammates Maverick McNealy and Viraat Badhwar kept up their momentum from qualifying with a 6-and-4 victory to easily advance out of the first round of the inaugural U.S Amateur Four-Ball Championship.

Badhwar and McNealy were medalists during weekend qualifying at The Olympic Club, just across the lake from where the Match Play Championship wrapped up on Sunday.

They won four of the opening six holes against Erik Ciotti and Michael Affeldt and were never seriously threatened.