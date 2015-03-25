McKinney on target, scores 30 points as Sacramento State takes 77-71 win over Portland State

Mikh McKinney scored 30 points, including 13 of 18 shots from the floor, and Sacramento State emerged with a 77-71 victory over Portland State on Saturday night.

Sacramento State (5-16, 3-11 Big Sky) also got 12 points from Joe Eberhard and 10 points from Konner Veteto.

Sacramento state was 12 of 15 at the free-throw line, had a 16-5 scoring edge off turnovers and a 34-28 scoring advantage in the paint.

Portland State (12-10, 7-7) got 17 points from Lateef McMullan, including three 3-pointers.

Aaron Moore scored 15 points, Gary Winston scored 13 and Renado Parker scored 12. Moore also collected 10 rebounds.

Portland State only shot nine free throws for the game, making just three.