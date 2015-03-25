McDowell up to 7th in world rankings

Graeme McDowell won the Volvo World Match Play Championship on Sunday and that helped him move to No. 7 in this week's world golf rankings.

McDowell moved up one spot after his eighth European Tour title.

Ahead of McDowell, the top seven were the same. Tiger Woods remained No. 1 and was again followed by Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker and Luke Donald.

McDowell's move to No. 7 pushed Louis Oosthuizen down a notch to eighth. Phil Mickelson and Steve Stricker exchanged places with Mickelson inching up to ninth.

Keegan Bradley finished second at the Byron Nelson and that helped him move up three places to No. 11 this week. Lee Westwood, Matt Kuchar and Sergio Garcia all fell one spot and are now 12th through 14th.

Charl Schwartzel took third at the Byron Nelson and jumped up two spots to 15th. Webb Simpson remained 16th and Ian Poulter dropped two to 17th. Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson and Jason Dufner closed out the top 20 again this week.

Byron Nelson winner Sang-Moon Bae soared 42 spots to 64th this week, while Peter Uihlein, who won the Madeira Island Open on the European Tour, flew up 99 spots to No. 146.