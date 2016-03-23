McCutchen homers for 5th time in 7 games

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) Andrew McCutchen homered for the fifth time in seven games, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 Wednesday.

McCutchen's solo drive was his third home run since he was moved to the No. 2 spot in the batting order.

Starling Marte hit a two-run homer, a drive against Darren O'Day that got a little help from the wind and landed over the wall in left-center. Gregory Polanco had a solo shot off Miguel Gonzalez for his first home run of spring training.

Baltimore's Paul Janish went 3 for 3, including a solo homer.

Pirates left-hander Jeff Locke, competing for a rotation spot, gave up three runs and six hits in five innings.