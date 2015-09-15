McCown's concussion forces Browns to sign quarterback

CLEVELAND (AP) With starter Josh McCown recovering from a concussion, the Browns added depth at quarterback by signing Matt Blanchard to their practice squad.

McCown is following NFL concussion protocol after getting hurt on the opening drive Sunday. It' not known if he'll play in Sunday's home opener against Tennessee, and the Browns are preparing Johnny Manziel to face the Titans. Recently signed quarterback Austin Davis would be Cleveland's backup if McCown isn't cleared by doctors.

Blanchard has spent time with Carolina, Chicago and Green Bay. He was with the Packers during training camp this summer before being waived when the team cut its roster to 53. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound Blanchard went 45-0 as a starter and led Wisconsin-Whitewater to three Division III national championships.

To make room on the roster, the Browns released offensive lineman Erle Ladson from the practice squad.

