©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update September 15, 2015

McCown's concussion forces Browns to sign quarterback

By | FoxSports
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 13: Quarterback Josh McCown #13 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles at the goal line after being hit by Demario Davis #56 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets won 31-10. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) With starter Josh McCown recovering from a concussion, the Browns added depth at quarterback by signing Matt Blanchard to their practice squad.

McCown is following NFL concussion protocol after getting hurt on the opening drive Sunday. It' not known if he'll play in Sunday's home opener against Tennessee, and the Browns are preparing Johnny Manziel to face the Titans. Recently signed quarterback Austin Davis would be Cleveland's backup if McCown isn't cleared by doctors.

Blanchard has spent time with Carolina, Chicago and Green Bay. He was with the Packers during training camp this summer before being waived when the team cut its roster to 53. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound Blanchard went 45-0 as a starter and led Wisconsin-Whitewater to three Division III national championships.

To make room on the roster, the Browns released offensive lineman Erle Ladson from the practice squad.

