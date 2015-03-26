McCoughtry, Castro Marquez help Dream rout Storm

Angel McCoughtry and Iziane Castro Marques each scored 17 points in the Atlanta Dream's 93-63 victory over the Seattle Storm on Saturday night.

Lindsey Harding added 12 points for Atlanta (11-12), and Sancho Lyttle and Armintie Price had 10 apiece.

Atlanta beat the Storm (13-10) for the second time in seven days in a rematch of the 2010 WNBA championship series, which Seattle swept in three games.

Katie Smith scored 15 points for the Storm (13-11), who suffered their most-lopsided loss of the season and their third by more than 20 points. Swin Cash had 14 points, and Sue Bird — honored for her 10 years with Seattle in a pregame ceremony — finished with 10.

The Dream hit their first three shots and finished at a season-high 58.8 percent (40 of 58).

The Storm's only lead of the game was 26-25 on Smith's 3-pointer with 32 seconds left in the opening quarter.