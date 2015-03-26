McCoughtry and Smith earn WNBA weekly honors

Atlanta Dream forward Angel McCoughtry and Seattle Storm guard Katie Smith have been named the WNBA's Eastern and Western Conference players of the week, respectively, for the final week of the regular season.

McCoughtry took her fourth weekly award this season after leading her club to a 2-0 record last week and helping Atlanta secure an Eastern Conference playoff berth. She recorded league-high averages of 33.5 points and 3.0 blocks per contest, and with that scoring burst, finished less than a tenth of a point behind league scoring champion Diana Taurasi of Phoenix.

Smith's efforts were rewarded by earning her first weekly award this season, aiding Seattle in grabbing the West's second seed, as the Storm also won both of its games. She placed third in points per game in the conference (21.5) and three-point percentage (.714), and managed to record her 6,000th career point in an 81-70 victory over Chicago this past Sunday.

Other candidates for the weekly honors included Tina Charles of Connecticut, Taurasi, Liz Cambage from Tulsa and San Antonio's Becky Hammon.