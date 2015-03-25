McCarney throws 31-yard TD pass with 59 seconds left to lead Colgate past Holy Cross 28-24

Gavin McCarney tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Brian Lalli with 59 seconds remaining to give Colgate a 28-24 comeback victory over Holy Cross on Saturday.

Colgate (2-5, 1-0 Patriot) trailed 24-14 entering the fourth quarter before cutting the deficit to 3 on a short touchdown run by Ed Pavalko. Holy Cross (3-5, 1-1) then drove to the Colgate 5-yard line but the drive ended with Mike Armiento intercepting a pass from Peter Pujals in the endzone.

McCarney then led the Raiders down the field for the game-winning score. McCarney finished with 241 yards passing and two touchdowns. McCarney also ran for 71 yards and a score.

Pujals' interception was the second turnover by Holy Cross deep in Colgate territory. In the first quarter, Elad Covaliu fumbled at the Colgate 1.

Pujals threw for 232 yards and a touchdown and ran for 55 yards and a score.