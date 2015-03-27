McCallum, Detroit edge Illinois-Chicago 72-69

Ray McCallum scored 17 points, and his put-back with 2 seconds left clinched Detroit's 72-69 victory over Illinois-Chicago on Saturday.

Paul Carter scored with 7 seconds left to draw the Flames (5-12, 0-5 Horizon) within 70-69. UIC's Robo Kreps then fouled Chase Simon, who missed two free throws. But McCallum snared the second miss and laid it in to provide the final margin.

Jason Calliste scored 16 points for the Titans (10-7, 4-1), which won its fourth straight road game and grabbed a share of first place with Cleveland State. LaMarcus Lowe added 11 points.

Two Flames had double-doubles. Carter scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, and K.C. Robbins had 17 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Kreps added 15 points.

Though most statistics were close to even, Detroit gained its edge by going 8 for 19 from 3-point range while UIC made just 1 of 8.