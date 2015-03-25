McAdoo, Bullock help Tar Heels keep rolling with 79-58 home win against Florida State

James Michael McAdoo scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and sparked the run that gave North Carolina a big lead on the way to beating Florida State 79-58 on Sunday.

Reggie Bullock added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels (21-8, 11-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their fifth straight and continued their push for a first-round bye at the league tournament in Greensboro. North Carolina shot 58 percent in the opening half to build a 19-point lead at the break, then never let it slip below double figures.

McAdoo scored 11 during the 20-3 first-half run that blew the game open and helped the Tar Heels to a season sweep of the Seminoles (15-14, 7-9). UNC finished the game shooting 55 percent and scored 23 points off turnovers.

Michael Snaer scored 17 to lead Florida State, which has lost five of seven.