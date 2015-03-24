Maxwell scores 20, grabs 8 rebounds as CS Northridge rallies to beat UC Irvine 81-75

Stephen Maxwell scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Cal State Northridge beat UC Irvine 81-75 on Saturday night.

Chris McNealy hit a 3-pointer with 4:29 to play, extending the UC Irvine lead to 75-65. Northridge (13-15, 5-7 Big West Conference) then scored the final 16 points of the game as the Anteaters went 0 for 5 from the field, 0 for 4 from the free throw line and committed four turnovers in the final four-plus minutes.

Josh Greene finished with 17 points and six assists while making all 11 of his free throws for the Matadors. Stephan Hicks added 16 points and three steals.

Luke Nelson paced UC Irvine (18-9, 9-2) with 17 points and McNealy added 12.

The Anteaters made 28 of 56 shots, including 9 of 17 from deep, but shot just 10 of 23 from the foul line. Northridge made 38 of 43 free throws.