Max Yon scores 7 of his 11 points in OT to lead Air Force over Boise State 64-61

Max Yon scored seven of his 11 points in overtime to lift Air Force over Boise State 64-61 on Saturday.

Yon's jumper with 50 seconds left in overtime put Air Force up 61-58. He then made a steal and took it for a layup, was fouled, and made the extra to seal the victory.

Kamryn Williams led Air Force (12-17, 6-12 Mountain West) with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

The Falcons led 30-23 at intermission, but Boise State (19-12, 9-9) came back and tied the game at 53 on a pair of Ryan Watkins free throws with 1:57 left. After Tre' Coggins missed a 3-pointer and Yon missed a jumper, Coggins fouled Anthony Drmic at the defensive end and Drmic made both free throws to put BSU up two.

But a foul on Thomas Bropleh put Yon at the line, and he made both to send the game to overtime.