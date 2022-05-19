Max Scherzer injury update: Mets say star pitcher will miss 6-8 weeks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets starter Max Scherzer will miss six to eight weeks after suffering an oblique injury during their game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

The Mets gave an update on Scherzer on Thursday afternoon during their matinee against the Cardinals.

"Max’s images showed a moderate to high grade internal oblique strain. A general timeline for an injury of this nature is 6-8 weeks," the team said.

Scherzer was in the middle of an at-bat in the sixth inning against Albert Pujols when he threw the ball low to the slugger. He then motioned to the Mets’ dugout that he was done for the night.

"I’m done, I’m out," Scherzer can be seen mouthing on the mound.

Mets fans gave him a standing ovation as he walked back into the dugout and then to the clubhouse.

The Mets were winning 6-2 in the top of the sixth when he was pulled from the game. Adam Ottavino relieved Scherzer and closed the door for the final out of the inning.

Scherzer had struck out four batters and allowed two runs – one earned – on seven hits. The Mets later said he was suffering from side discomfort.

He came into the game with a 2.66 ERA in seven starts along with 55 strikeouts. He had been the anchor on the pitching staff as Jacob deGrom recovers from his own injury issues.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said Scherzer’s injury presents an opportunity for other guys to step up.

"The perfect world is you’re self-sustaining with your own people," he said, via MLB.com. "There’s another opportunity for somebody to step up. And I think it creates good morale in the organization when Tylor Megill and (David) Peterson… think that we’re going to look within first, before we start coveting somebody else’s players. We’d like to have the answers be here."