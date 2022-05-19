Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sports
Published

Max Scherzer injury update: Mets say star pitcher will miss 6-8 weeks

Max Scherzer was taken out of Wednesday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets starter Max Scherzer will miss six to eight weeks after suffering an oblique injury during their game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

The Mets gave an update on Scherzer on Thursday afternoon during their matinee against the Cardinals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on May 18, 2022, in New York City.

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on May 18, 2022, in New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

"Max’s images showed a moderate to high grade internal oblique strain. A general timeline for an injury of this nature is 6-8 weeks," the team said.

Scherzer was in the middle of an at-bat in the sixth inning against Albert Pujols when he threw the ball low to the slugger. He then motioned to the Mets’ dugout that he was done for the night.

"I’m done, I’m out," Scherzer can be seen mouthing on the mound.

METS' MAX SCHERZER PULLS HIMSELF OUT OF GAME WITH APPARENT INJURY: 'I'M DONE'

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer reacts during St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols' at-bat Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York.

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer reacts during St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols' at-bat Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Mets fans gave him a standing ovation as he walked back into the dugout and then to the clubhouse.

The Mets were winning 6-2 in the top of the sixth when he was pulled from the game. Adam Ottavino relieved Scherzer and closed the door for the final out of the inning.

Scherzer had struck out four batters and allowed two runs – one earned – on seven hits. The Mets later said he was suffering from side discomfort.

He came into the game with a 2.66 ERA in seven starts along with 55 strikeouts. He had been the anchor on the pitching staff as Jacob deGrom recovers from his own injury issues.

Max Scherzer hands the ball to manager Buck Showalter during the sixth inning Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York.

Max Scherzer hands the ball to manager Buck Showalter during the sixth inning Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Mets manager Buck Showalter said Scherzer’s injury presents an opportunity for other guys to step up.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The perfect world is you’re self-sustaining with your own people," he said, via MLB.com. "There’s another opportunity for somebody to step up. And I think it creates good morale in the organization when Tylor Megill and (David) Peterson… think that we’re going to look within first, before we start coveting somebody else’s players. We’d like to have the answers be here."