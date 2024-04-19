Expand / Collapse search
Max Homa says woman paid for his Chick-fil-A meal in drive-thru line because he’s her son’s ‘favorite golfer’

Homa said he feels ‘very fortunate’ for people’s ‘kindness’

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Max Homa may have met his biggest fan at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru. 

During a press conference ahead of the RBC Heritage in South Carolina this week, the nine-time PGA Tour winner recalled an endearing encounter with a fan he said paid for his meal because he is her son’s "favorite golfer." 

Max Homa at Augusta National

Max Homa at the 18th green during the final round of  Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2024, in Augusta, Georgia.  (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

"I absolutely demolished Chick-Fil-A on my drive down. A sweet woman paid for it, actually, in the drive-thru line," he recalled of his road trip to the Harbour Town Golf Links, adding that he also treated himself to some pizza.

"I never really eat pizza. Cheese doesn't sit so well with me, but I'm all by myself this week, so I decided to splurge a little."

Later on in the press conference, a reporter circled back to the topic of the woman who had treated Homa and how that came about. 

Max Homa with fans

Max Homa signs autographs for fans after the third round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 18, 2023, in Pacific Palisades, California.  (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

"It was cool. I was in the drive-thru by myself, and I went to order, and the person taking the order told me that the woman in the row next to me had paid for whatever I was going to get. She said that her son is three or four, and I'm his favorite golfer, so it was pretty cool. I don't know, those kinds of things . . . I still pinch myself." 

The reporter pointed out that Homa, who is coming off his best finish at the Masters and other majors, likely didn’t need the free meal. Homa finished T3 at Augusta National and took home  $1.04 million as his reward, according to CBS Sports. 

Max Homa talks to the media

Max Homa smiles during a press conference prior to the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2024, in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

"Yeah, it was kind," he responded. "I just pinch myself at times with the kindness people have given me just because I play some golf. I feel very fortunate for that." 

Homa is currently T55 after the first round of the Heritage Classic. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.