Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Mavericks
Published

Mavs guard Trey Burke won’t be getting vaccinated, citing ‘freedom of choice’

NBA players and their vaccination status has been a hot topic with the start of the regular season around the corner

By Anthony Farris | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dallas guard Trey Burke has always been a scorer, but this season, he’s decided to pass instead. Burke, 28, is the latest member of the NBA fraternity to pass on receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

"I feel like everybody has, you know, their own personal choice, and for me, I’m just getting the proper knowledge and continuing to do more and more research to make a reasonable decision," said Burke after a recent Mavs practice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks and Trey Burke #3 of the Dallas Mavericks smile during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 25, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks and Trey Burke #3 of the Dallas Mavericks smile during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on February 25, 2021 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Burke is part of a growing group of NBA players, including Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins, and Kyrie Irving, who have recently spoken out against the vaccine and any coinciding mandates.

MARK CUBAN DEFENDS MAVERICKS' COVID POLICY AS PRESEASON GETS READY TO START

Thursday evening, Burke reiterated his stance to Mike Doocy from Dallas’ Fox 4: "I respect the ‘freedom of choice’ in which everybody has that birthright. Therefore this is a personal choice and preference that my family and I have always abided by. I believe more in holistic and naturalistic ‘medicine’ rather than the ‘drug’ industry or what we know today as ‘pharmaceuticals.’"

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 09: Trey Burke #3 of the Dallas Mavericks  brings the ball up court during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 09, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Mavericks defeated the Cavaliers 124-97.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 09: Trey Burke #3 of the Dallas Mavericks  brings the ball up court during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 09, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Mavericks defeated the Cavaliers 124-97. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

He continued: "I plan on closely following protocol and the guidelines that the NBA has set in place for all non-vaccinated players. But as for the shot, I am standing on my own freedom of choice and respectively declining."

Burke’s vaccine stance should make for an interesting at-work dynamic with Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, a staunch supporter of the vaccine. Cuban spent his Thursday evening exchanging pleasantries with OutKick founder Clay Travis, about their differing vaccine opinions.

Mark Cuban instituted a new safety protocol for fans this season.

Mark Cuban instituted a new safety protocol for fans this season. (REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More eyeballs will be on the league when the NBA regular season tips off later this month. Meaning, Burke’s stance and the banter surrounding Cuban and Travis is just getting started.