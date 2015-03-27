Mavs take care of lowly Warriors

Vince Carter scored 13 of his 19 points in the last quarter, helping Dallas to a 104-94 triumph over the Golden State Warriors.

Brandan Wright added 17 points off the bench on 8-of-9 shooting. Dirk Nowitzki and Delonte West each had 16 points, two more than teammate Shawn Marion.

The Mavericks, who are currently sixth in the Western Conference, have a one- game lead over Denver. Dallas has two games remaining, both on the road against playoff teams, Chicago and Atlanta.

Klay Thompson scored 26 for the Warriors, who lost their seven straight contest. Brandon Rush netted 20 points and Dorell Wright scored 19, while Charles Jenkins tallied 10 points and 10 assists.