Mavs beat Raptors for 1st win of season

Ian Mahinmi scored a career-high 19 points off 86 victory over Toronto on Friday.

Dirk Nowitzki scored 18 points and Jason Terry had 17 for the Mavericks, who finally broke through after becoming the first reigning NBA champions to start a season 0-3 since the 1969-70 Boston Celtics.

Shawn Marion scored 12 and Jason Kidd added nine points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Andrea Bargnani scored a game-high 30 points and Leandro Barbosa chipped in 20 off the bench for the Raptors, who fell to 1-2. DeMar DeRozen and Jose Calderon both scored 11.