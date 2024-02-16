Mavericks traded away player because of his 'yapping,' not being in shape: report

With the NBA trade deadline having come and gone, the Dallas Mavericks apparently are pretty happy with how theirs went.

Dallas has won four straight games since the Feb. 8 deadline (six straight dating back to Feb. 5), as they ride hot heading into the All-Star break.

But moves apparently needed to be made, including the one involving forward Grant Williams.

The Mavs sent Williams to the Charlotte Hornets just prior to the deadline, and there seems to be a lot of reasoning behind it.

Williams apparently was "yapping" and not in good shape, leading Dallas to be frustrated with him.

"I would say one of the ways that Grant Williams rubbed people the wrong way, the yap, yap, yapping, obviously that’s kind of part of it with him," ESPN reporter Tim McMahon said on NBA insider Brian Windhorst's podcast. "Which it’s charmingly obnoxious if he’s productive and it’s grating when he’s not. But he didn’t report in good shape, and Grant Williams not in good shape is not a good defender."

In all, the trade featured Williams, guard Seth Curry and a 2027 first-round pick going to Charlotte in exchange for forward P.J. Washington and two second-round picks.

Williams pulled a sign-and-trade with Dallas this offseason, having spent his first four NBA seasons with the Boston Celtics.

His playing time was diminishing with the Mavs throughout his 47 games played with them.

Not only is the team 4-0 since dealing Williams, but it also went 5-0 in games he missed earlier this season.

It also should be noted the Hornets are 3-0 since acquiring Williams, so the trade seems to have worked out for everyone.

The Mavs are trying to get back in the playoffs this season after last year's debacle. They acquired guard Kyrie Irving at last year's trade deadline, a clear sign of a playoff push as they held a postseason spot at the time.

But things could not have gone worse. Dallas went 8-12 when Irving played and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

For now, though, they are ranked seventh in the West, currently good for a spot in the play-in tournament.

The Hornets will host the Mavericks on April 9.

