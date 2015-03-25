Mavericks sign C DeJuan Blair, former starter in San Antonio, for full roster of 15 players

The Dallas Mavericks have signed free-agent center DeJuan Blair, giving them a full roster of 15 players.

Terms of the deal announced Wednesday weren't released, but it's reportedly a one-year contract for the veteran's minimum of slightly less than $1 million.

Blair figures to be the third option behind Samuel Dalembert and Brandan Wright, but he once was a starter for coach Gregg Popovich in San Antonio before falling out of the rotation.

The four-year veteran averaged 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds in 288 games with the Spurs. The second-round pick in 2009 started 166 games in San Antonio.

He has two career 20-point, 20-rebound games. One was against Dallas on April 24, 2010, when he had 27 points and 23 rebounds.