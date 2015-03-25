Mavericks request waivers on 7-foot C Fab Melo and 3 other players and get roster to 16

The Dallas Mavericks have requested waivers on 7-foot center Fab Melo and three other players.

With Tuesday's moves, the Mavericks roster is at 16.

Dallas also requested waivers on Renaldo Balkman, Devin Ebanks and D.J. Kennedy.

Melo was a first-round pick by Boston last year and played six games for the Celtics. He was traded to Memphis in August and waived by the Grizzlies two weeks later. He joined Dallas last month before training camp.

In three preseason games for Dallas, Melo averaged 1.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 8.9 minutes.