Maverick McNealy shoots his best round at tournament after 'talking to' from LPGA golfer girlfriend

PGA rookie golfer Maverick McNealy had one of his best rounds of the season at the Houston Open on Sunday, but that was after he received some advice from his girlfriend – LPGA golfer Danielle Kang.

McNealy said after his 7-under 65, that he did well because he “got a talking-to yesterday on the phone.” He said Kang gave him advice after he shot a 73 in the third round of the Houston Open, according to PGATour.com.

“My best round on tour,” McNealy said. “I can build on this.”

Kang is no slouch golfer. The 26-year-old has two LPGA Tour wins, including the victory at the Women’s PGA Championship in 2017. She also finished fourth in the U.S. Women’s Open in 2018.

Kang told McNealy to do three things: “Don’t look at the leaderboards,” “be stronger and stricter with the mental scorecards” and “say two good things to himself after every shot.”

The advice helped McNealy sink five consecutive birdies. He finished tied for 17th at the tournament.

He expressed optimism for the rest of the season.

“I’m really excited about the way I’m trending,” he said.