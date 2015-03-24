Mauk's 3 TD passes help lead No. 24 Missouri to 38-18 victory over South Dakota St

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Maty Mauk threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 24 Missouri past South Dakota State 38-18 in the season opener for both teams Saturday.

Mauk seemed at ease early, finding receiver Darius White crossing behind the Jackrabbits' defense for a 44-yard touchdown pass just 50 seconds into the game. The Tigers extended their lead to 21-10 at halftime and never trailed.

Zach Zenner rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries for South Dakota State (0-1), who fell to 0-7 against FBS teams since moving to Division I in 2004. Zach Lujan completed 21 of 28 passes for 239 yards and an interception in place of Austin Sumner, who left the game in the first quarter and did not return.

Missouri moved to 14-0 all-time against Football Championship Subdivision teams and has won 13 consecutive season openers.

The Tigers' early 7-0 lead lasted only one play thanks to a 75-yard touchdown run by Zenner, but Mauk found White again on the third drive, this time for a 39-yard pass in the corner of the end zone behind safety Anthony Sherrils. White finished with two receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Missouri added another score in the first quarter on Russell Hansbrough's 10-yard run that featured a missed tackle and a bit of misdirection. Hansbrough started after backing up Henry Josey last year, finishing with 20 carries for a career-high 126 yards.

Safety Duron Singleton set up the touchdown with his first career interception for Missouri, catching Sumner's pass at South Dakota State's 29-yard line and returning it 19 yards. The play marked the 45th consecutive game in which the Tigers forced a turnover, the longest such streak in the country.