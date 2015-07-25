Mauk has faith the receivers will emerge yet again for Mizzou

Last season, the biggest question mark facing the Missouri Tigers on offense just so happens to be the same issue this season, as very little experience returns at receiver for Mizzou.

In 2014, seniors Bud Sasser, Jimmie Hunt and Darius White all stepped into the lineup and put up career numbers as the trio combined for 147 catches, 2,154 yards and 23 touchdowns.

With all three having exhausted their eligibility, Missouri is left scrambling to find new targets for quarterback Maty Mauk. However the team's junior quarterback doesn't seem too fazed by the proposition.

"There's not a guy (out there) I'd trade," Mauk said at SEC Media Days, according to Saturday Down South. "We had some depth last year when you look at Darius (White), Bud (Sasser) and Jimmie (Hunt) were our majority throws. This year we're young, but everybody has their different talents and we're going to try and expose those guys every way we can."

The Tigers do return two tight ends that have seen the field in Sean Culkin and J'Mon Moore. Could Mauk look to them for more production this season?

"I think both of our tight ends are going to be tremendous receivers for us, Sean Culkin and Jason Reese, but receiver wise, I look at Nate Brown to really break out," Mauk said. "(I think) J'Mon Moore on the outside and then … you know, truly, I believe all our receivers can do it."

If Missouri has any chance at repeating in the East, they'll once again need some unheralded players to step up and have career years on the outside. For a school known for developing unknown talent, which no name player will become the next Mizzou Made star?

