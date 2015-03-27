Mattias Ekstrom to drive for Red Bull in Richmond

Mattias Ekstrom will drive the Red Bull Racing No. 83 Toyota in this weekend's NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Richmond International Raceway.

As first reported by FOXSports.com's Lee Spencer, the 32-year-old tested with the team last week in an attempt to land the ride. Ekstrom has also recently tested at Gresham Motorsports Park in Georgia.

The two-time German Touring car (DTM) champ made his NASCAR debut at Infineon Raceway in June. Ekstrom qualified 38th, led seven laps, and was running with the leaders until he was spun by Brad Keselowski and finished 21st.

"He's got a lot of talent," Juan Pablo Montoya said of Ekstrom. "He's a really fast guy. He comes from Europe, and I really understand him pretty well. We seem to get on really well."