Matthew McConaughey touts Redskins fandom as Commanders prep for NFC title game

Actor Matthew McConaughey showed off his lifelong Washington Redskins fandom on Sunday as the team, now known as the Commanders, got set to play in the NFC Championship.

McConaughey posted a photo of a tiny letterman jacket with the Redskins logo on the left side.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

"Hailing since 1974," he captioned the post on X.

While it appeared to surprise fans of the "Interstellar" star that he would be a fan of Washington, McConaughey talked about his support for the NFL team in 2014.

He told GQ magazine he became a fan because of old Western movies. He said he "rooted for the Indians" and that because he liked hamburgers, he liked the Redskins because of their linebacker Chris Hanburger.

At the time, he also expressed support for keeping the Redskins nickname. Then-team owner Daniel Snyder had vowed not to change the name but did in 2020 amid a summer of racial tension in the U.S.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"What interests me is how quickly it got pushed into the social consciousness," he told the magazine at the time. "We were all fine with it since the 1930s, and all of a sudden we go, 'No, gotta change it?' It seems like when the first levee breaks, everybody gets on board. I know a lot of Native Americans don't have a problem with it, but they're not going to say, 'No, we really want the name.' That's not how they're going to use their pulpit.

"It's like my feeling about gun control: 'I get it. You have the right to have guns. But look, let's forget that right. Let's forget the pleasure you get safely on your range, because it's in the wrong hands in other places.'"

The Redskins name is still a hot-button issue for fans of the franchise. It appeared the old logo will be honored in some way as the franchise looks to build a new stadium on the old RFK site.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now as the Commanders, McConaughey still supports the team and will be watching closely as Washington looks to make the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1991 season.