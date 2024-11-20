Redskins' old logo cancellation a 'case of woke gone wrong,' Sen Daines says

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., explained Wednesday why he decided to support a bill that would allow the Washington Commanders to use RFK Stadium as their site for a new building.

Daines said in an appearance on Fox News Channel’s "America Reports" he decided to support the measure following "good faith negotiations" that the Commanders and the NFL would honor the Blackfeet chief logo that the organization used for decades before switching monikers.

"We were calling out leaders in case of really, woke gone wrong. The irony that they were canceling Native American culture as the DEI movement went way too far," Daines said. "This is honoring a Blackfeet chief who was born in Montana. He is highly esteemed. The Blackfeet tribe of Montana, their current chairman and tribal council signed a letter in strong support to bring the logo back. It honors Indian Country.

"We have good discussions with the NFL and with the Commanders. There’s good faith in negotiations going forward that’s going to allow this logo to be used again. Perhaps revenues going to a foundation that could help Native Americans in sports and so forth. We’re making good progress and, based on the good faith negotiations, I made a decision to support this bill yesterday in the committee."

Blackie Wetzel was credited with creating the portrait of John Two Guns White Calf in 1971, which the Washington Redskins used in 1972, Fox News Digital previously reported. The descendants of Two Guns White Calf also called for the image to be back in the NFL.

The Energy & Natural Resources Committee voted, 17-2, in favor of sending the full bill to the Senate on Tuesday, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Blackie’s son, Don, and his grandson, Ryan, both supported the use of the logo, according to the Daily Montanan.

"(Don Wetzel) had a vision to use the proud symbol to benefit his people," Daines told committee members on Tuesday, via The Daily Montanan. "This morning, I spoke to his son, Ryan Wetzel, about the ongoing negotiations and the progress that has been made.…

"I am proud to say, after speaking with my constituents, that they are satisfied with the ongoing negotiations with the team and feel optimistic about the direction that they are heading. Therefore, I will support the bill and vote in favor of its passage out of committee with the condition that the team follows through on the commitments made to the family."