Padres coach diagnosed with cancer just before Opening Day

San Diego Padres third-base coach Matt Williams has been diagnosed with colon cancer, manager Bob Melvin told reporters on Wednesday.

Williams will be with the team on Opening Day on Thursday but will then take a leave of absence.

The 57-year-old received the diagnosis three weeks ago and is set to undergo surgery on Friday. His spring training physical revealed a low red blood cell count, resulting in further tests that showed a mass in his colon.

Mike Shildt will take his place on an interim basis while Williams' return this season has not been ruled out.

Williams joined the Padres coaching staff before the 2022 season and previously was a third-base coach under Melvin with the Oakland A's. He managed the Washington Nationals in 2014 and 2015.

He spent 17 years in the big leagues, playing for the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians.

He hit 43 homers in the strike-shortened 1994 season en route to a second-place NL MVP finish behind Jeff Bagwell. Williams also won four Gold Glove Awards at third base and was named an All-Star five times. He also finished in third place in the NL MVP vote in 1999 and sixth place in both 1990 and 1993.

The Padres open their season at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies.