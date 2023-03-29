Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Diego Padres
Published

Padres coach diagnosed with cancer just before Opening Day

Williams will take leave of absence after Opening Day

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

San Diego Padres third-base coach Matt Williams has been diagnosed with colon cancer, manager Bob Melvin told reporters on Wednesday.

Williams will be with the team on Opening Day on Thursday but will then take a leave of absence.

The 57-year-old received the diagnosis three weeks ago and is set to undergo surgery on Friday. His spring training physical revealed a low red blood cell count, resulting in further tests that showed a mass in his colon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres reacts after his two-run home run with third base coach Matt Williams #18 during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres reacts after his two-run home run with third base coach Matt Williams #18 during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 22, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Mike Shildt will take his place on an interim basis while Williams' return this season has not been ruled out.

Williams joined the Padres coaching staff before the 2022 season and previously was a third-base coach under Melvin with the Oakland A's. He managed the Washington Nationals in 2014 and 2015.

He spent 17 years in the big leagues, playing for the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Third base coach Matt Williams #18 of the San Diego Padres looks on against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on August 31, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Third base coach Matt Williams #18 of the San Diego Padres looks on against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on August 31, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

He hit 43 homers in the strike-shortened 1994 season en route to a second-place NL MVP finish behind Jeff Bagwell. Williams also won four Gold Glove Awards at third base and was named an All-Star five times. He also finished in third place in the NL MVP vote in 1999 and sixth place in both 1990 and 1993.

Josh Bell #24 of the San Diego Padres celebrate with third base coach Matt Williams #18 as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning of Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 19, 2022 in San Diego, California.

Josh Bell #24 of the San Diego Padres celebrate with third base coach Matt Williams #18 as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning of Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on October 19, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Padres open their season at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies.