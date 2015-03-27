Mathieu visits McNeese State

All-America cornerback Tyrann Mathieu visited McNeese State on Friday hours after being dimissed from the LSU program.

McNeese State coach Matt Viator announced Saturday in a statement released by the Southland Confence school that he met with Mathieu on Friday. He said Mathieu had been given permission by LSU.

McNeese State is located about 200 miles from Mathieu's hometown of New Orleans.

"I received a call from Tyrann after practice on Friday that he wanted to come and meet with us," Viator said. "We contacted LSU to get permission to talk to him and he arrived on campus later that night. We visited for an hour-and- a-half and then he went back home to New Orleans."

The statement added McNeese State did not have knowledge of any decision by Mathieu.

LSU revoked the 2011 Heisman Trophy finalist's scholarship for violation of team policy.

Mathieu, 20, has two seasons of eligibility remaining and is considered a high NFL Draft prospect for 2013 as a junior-eligible player.

Under NCAA rules, Mathieu would have to sit out this season if he transfers to another FBS program. However, he can transfer to an FCS school like McNeese State and be eligible to play immediately.

Nicknamed the "Honey Badger," Mathieu totaled 133 tackles, forced a school- record 11 fumbles and registered four interceptions in 26 career games at LSU. He added four touchdowns, two on punt returns and two on fumble returns.

Last season, Mathieu won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation's top defensive player.