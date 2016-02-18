Expand / Collapse search
Masvidal targets Dong Hyun Kim or Rick Story for next bout

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 12: Jorge Masvidal reacts to his victory over Cezar Ferreira in their welterweight bout during the Ultimate Fighter Finale inside MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Jorge Masvidal is anxious to return to action after losing two split decisions in his previous three bouts. The fighter's manager Abraham Kawa tells UFC Tonight that the lightweight-turned-welterweight wants to fight the man he was originally supposed to fight last November -- Dong Hyun Kim.

If that can't happen, Masvidal is also interested in fighting Rick Story, next. Story has won two straight fights, and three out of his last four.

As he makes his move to welterweight permanent, Masvidal sure isn't looking for easy fights as Kim and Story are capable of beating anyone in the division on any given night.

We'll keep you posted with updates on Masvidal and who he is booked to fight, next, as they become available.