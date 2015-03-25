Masterson, Tribe blank White Sox

Justin Masterson threw his third shutout of the season and the Cleveland Indians swept a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox with a 4-0 victory.

Masterson (10-6) allowed just six hits and a walk while fanning eight in his performance. He has thrown seven complete games in his career, but had just one shutout entering this season.

"I think that's what you hope for every time. You don't get it exactly every time," said Masterson. "We've had a few other guys on the staff who had some close opportunties ... but it ended up as one run. I think it's a challenge between us starters to try and go out there and get as much as we can and go as far as we can."

Ryan Raburn, Drew Stubbs, Carlos Santana and Lonnie Chisenhall drove in one run apiece for the Indians, who have won 10 of their last 13 games.

Chicago starter Chris Sale (5-7) had 10 strikeouts and gave up three runs on seven hits and a walk but the lack of run support spoiled an otherwise great outing.

"He's pitching fine," said White Sox manager Robin Ventura. "It's just that they (the Indians) were efficient and when they got a hit, it seemed like it put them ahead. It's tough luck."

The White Sox have lost five straight and 23 of their last 31 games.

Neither team had much success in the first three innings, but the Indians started scoring in the fourth.

Stubbs bunted for a single to lead off. After two quick outs by Mike Aviles and Asdrubal Cabrera, Raburn ripped a double to center to put them on the board. Santana then delivered an RBI single to left.

An inning later, Michael Brantley hit a leadoff single and Yan Gomes doubled to left, putting runners in scoring position. Chisenhall grounded out, but brought Brantley home to give Cleveland a 3-0 lead.

Chicago's best chance to score came in the seventh. Alejandro De Aza walked to start the inning and reached second on a single by Alexei Ramirez. Alex Rios grounded into a double play, but was able to move De Aza to third. However, Adam Dunn struck out to end the frame.

The Indians added an insurance run in the ninth. Brantley and Gomes connected on back-to-back one-out singles. Matt Thornton came in relief and got Chisenhall to strike out. Nate Jones then replaced Thornton, but gave up a ground rule double to Stubbs, scoring Brantley for the final margin.

In the bottom of the inning, Masterson sent down Jordan Danks and Tyler Flowers, but allowed a single by De Aza. He then hit Ramirez with a pitch, but got Rios to strike out to end the game.

Game Notes

Masterson threw 112 pitches. He is also just the second Indians pitcher over the last five seasons to notch 10 wins prior to the All-Star break ... Sale has eight career double-digit strikeout performances ... The Indians hit 3- for-12 with runners in scoring position, while the White Sox went 0-for-3 with RISP.