Masters co-leader Bryson DeChambeau rips sign out of ground before shot

Bryson DeChambeau is well in the running for his first-ever green jacket, but it hasn't come without some heavy lifting – literally.

The powerful LIV star was the solo leader through the first round at 7-under, but a 1-over 73 on Friday put him in a three-way tie with tournament favorite and 2022 winner Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa.

Though he's sharing the lead, DeChambeau may have had the most eventful – and creative – shot among just about everybody in the field after taking it upon himself to make a quick change to the course in order to take the shot he drew up in his mind.

Golf Digest notes that his tee shot on the par-five 13th hole found the pine straw on the right side. Normally, people would punch back out onto the fairway, but Bryson DeChambeau is not normal.

Instead, he wanted to fire a shot into the 14th fairway, but a sign with directions to other parts of the course was in his way.

So, the extremely large and strong DeChambeau, played groundskeeper and simply ripped the sign out of the ground and moved it elsewhere. He estimated after the round that the sign weighed 30 pounds.

His plan worked out to perfection, by the way, as he birdied the hole to put him at 8-under for the tournament.

While DeChambeau dropped two shots within the final five holes, his imagination certainly paid off.

He has notoriously struggled at Augusta National, despite once saying he looks at the course like a par 68. His best finish at The Masters was his T21 in 2016 as a low amateur in his Masters debut. He missed the cut in each of the last two events, but now finds himself looking down on everybody (besides Scheffler and Homa).

And, if it weren't for all that bulking, he might be looking up at the leaderboard.

