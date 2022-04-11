Expand / Collapse search
The Masters
Masters 2022: Both Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa hole-out on 18 from the same bunker

McIlroy ended his final round with an incredible surge

By Gary Sheffield , Jr | OutKick
While they were both fighting for position up top The Masters’ leaderboard, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa decided it was the perfect time for a hole-out — from the same bunker. The call could’ve been better on the broadcast, but we’ll have to let that go. 

Watch:

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after holing out from the bunker for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after holing out from the bunker for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

McIlroy was momentarily able to apply pressure onto our leader Scottie Scheffler on this shot, which brought his lead down to just three strokes. A final round of 64 for Rory that was the most impressive thing we saw on 18 all day until Collin Morikawa responded 30 seconds later. 

Collin Morikawa celebrates after holing out on the 18th hole for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.

Collin Morikawa celebrates after holing out on the 18th hole for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Watch the reaction:

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, talks to Collin Morikawa after they both holed out from the bunker for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, talks to Collin Morikawa after they both holed out from the bunker for a birdie during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

With these two clutch shots out 18th’s bunker, Scottie Scheffler has a couple tricky holes left to finish off his first green jacket. Will he finish the deal? If he doesn’t we’ll go back to Rory’s play down the stretch that made it happen.