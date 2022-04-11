Masters 2022: Both Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa hole-out on 18 from the same bunker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While they were both fighting for position up top The Masters’ leaderboard, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa decided it was the perfect time for a hole-out — from the same bunker. The call could’ve been better on the broadcast, but we’ll have to let that go.

McIlroy was momentarily able to apply pressure onto our leader Scottie Scheffler on this shot, which brought his lead down to just three strokes. A final round of 64 for Rory that was the most impressive thing we saw on 18 all day until Collin Morikawa responded 30 seconds later.

With these two clutch shots out 18th’s bunker, Scottie Scheffler has a couple tricky holes left to finish off his first green jacket. Will he finish the deal? If he doesn’t we’ll go back to Rory’s play down the stretch that made it happen.