Massive brawl breaks out at end of indoor soccer league match

A Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) match between the Milwaukee Wave and Tacoma Stars on Saturday descended into chaos as a huge brawl broke out between players.

The Wave won the match 7-6 as 10 different players scored goals in the wild matchup. Milwaukee improved to 7-1-0 with the victory, and Tacoma fell to 1-5-2, but the big story of the night was the fight that broke out at the end of the match.

Milwaukee’s Mario Alvarez scored his second goal of the season to give the Wave the win. The broadcast followed Tacoma’s Stefan Mijatovic as he shook hands with opposing players after the match. Mijatovic was shoved, which sparked the heated incident. Wave goalkeeper William Banahene appeared to be involved as well as he was being held back.

As the dramatics ensued, Wave forward Qudus Lawal was pushed over onto his own bench. He appeared to address Mijatovic while standing on the bench. Lawal’s teammate Javier Steinwascher tried to get him down and deescalate things, but it took a while for things to calm down.

Mijatovic broke free and appeared to chase a Wave player down into the tunnel. It is unclear what transpired in the tunnel.

The MASL announced suspensions for the players involved in the incident on Tuesday.

Mijatovic was issued a four-game suspension "as a result of his in-game and post-game conduct, and for making unprofessional, offensive and abusive language / comments in-game and post-game."

"In addition to the 4-game suspension (which will be served immediately), and due to the fact that Stefan Mijatovic was previously put on a league probation, Mijatovic will also be issued an undisclosed fine, two (2) penalty points and will need to complete an anger management course and provide the league with a certificate of completion," the league said.

Stars players Roman Torres and Luis Birrueta were issued a one-game suspension for the incident.

Wave players Lawal, Derek Huffman and Tenzin Rampa were also suspended for two games.

"All MASL players, staff and league personnel are expected to always demonstrate professionalism and self-discipline, regardless of whether extenuating circumstances exist," the league said in a statement.

As of Thursday morning, the Wave were in fourth place in the standings and the Stars were in 10th. The MASL has 12 teams in the league.