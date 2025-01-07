Elon Musk interested in buying major European soccer team, his father says

Elon Musk has already made his mark on the political landscape — now he may be turning his eyes to the sports world.

The tech billionaire and notorious Trump ally is reportedly interested in buying the English Premier League soccer club Liverpool. Liverpool, nicknamed "The Reds" is one of the flagship teams in English soccer, having won 19 league titles, eight FA Cups, a record 10 League Cups and sixteen FA Community Shields.

In international competitions, Liverpool has won six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four UEFA Super Cups — all English records — and one FIFA Club World Cup.

As of May 2024, Liverpool is valued at $5.37 billion, making it the fourth most valuable football team in the world, according to Forbes.

Musks' father, Errol Musk, confirmed his son's interest in the purchase in a recent interview with Times Radio .

"Oh yes, but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it," Errol Musk said. "He would like to, yes, obviously, anybody would want to. So would I."

He also said: "I can’t comment on that. They’ll raise the price."

A spokesperson for Fenway Sports Group told The Associated Press there was "no truth to these rumors."

In September 2023, the group sold a minority stake to U.S. investment firm Dynasty Equity.

At that time, Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon said: "Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever. We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency and future growth."

Errol Musk said they have relatives in Liverpool and that "we were fortunate enough to know quite a few of the Beatles because they grew up with us — my family."

Elon has gotten himself involved in British politics since the center-left Labour Party was elected in July. Musk has used his social network, X, to call for a new election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.