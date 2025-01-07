Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer

Elon Musk interested in buying major European soccer team, his father says

The club's ownership group has said there is "no truth" to the rumors

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Trump sides with Elon Musk on H-1B visas following criticism: 'A great program' Video

Trump sides with Elon Musk on H-1B visas following criticism: 'A great program'

'Fox & Friends' co-hosts weigh in on the debate over H-1B visas, which allow U.S. companies to hire foreign workers for specialty jobs, after Elon Musk and President-elect Trump expressed support for the program.

Elon Musk has already made his mark on the political landscape — now he may be turning his eyes to the sports world. 

The tech billionaire and notorious Trump ally is reportedly interested in buying the English Premier League soccer club Liverpool. Liverpool, nicknamed "The Reds" is one of the flagship teams in English soccer, having won 19 league titles, eight FA Cups, a record 10 League Cups and sixteen FA Community Shields. 

In international competitions, Liverpool has won six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four UEFA Super Cups — all English records — and one FIFA Club World Cup.

As of May 2024, Liverpool is valued at $5.37 billion, making it the fourth most valuable football team in the world, according to Forbes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Elon Musk and Donald Trump

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets Elon Musk as he arrives to attend a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Musks' father, Errol Musk, confirmed his son's interest in the purchase in a recent interview with Times Radio.

"Oh yes, but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it," Errol Musk said. "He would like to, yes, obviously, anybody would want to. So would I."

PATRIOTS OWNER ROBERT KRAFT SHOULDERS BLAME AFTER FIRING JEROD MAYO: ‘WHOLE SITUATION IS ON ME’

Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and JD Vance

President-elect Donald Trump, from left, Trump's pick for the planned Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk and Vice President-elect JD Vance attend the NCAA college football game between Army and Navy at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

He also said: "I can’t comment on that. They’ll raise the price."

A spokesperson for Fenway Sports Group told The Associated Press there was "no truth to these rumors."

In September 2023, the group sold a minority stake to U.S. investment firm Dynasty Equity.

At that time, Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon said: "Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever. We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency and future growth."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Co-Chair of the newly announced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), arrives on Capitol Hill with his son on Dec. 5, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker//Getty Images)

Errol Musk said they have relatives in Liverpool and that "we were fortunate enough to know quite a few of the Beatles because they grew up with us — my family."

Elon has gotten himself involved in British politics since the center-left Labour Party was elected in July. Musk has used his social network, X, to call for a new election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

Related Topics