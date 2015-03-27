Maryland freshman QB Hills lost for season with torn ACL in left knee

Maryland quarterback Perry Hills has a torn ACL in his left knee and is done for the season.

Terrapins coach Randy Edsall made the announcement Monday.

Hills' injury occurred in the second quarter of Saturday's game against North Carolina State. He threw an interception and was trying to make a tackle when he was flattened by an illegal block to the back.

Hills is the second Maryland quarterback this season to be sidelined by a torn ACL. C.J. Brown was lost in August and replaced by Hills, a true freshman.

In seven starts, Hills completed 97 of 169 passes for 1,336 yards and eight touchdowns. He threw seven interceptions.

Sophomore Devin Bruns and true freshman Caleb Rowe are the remaining quarterbacks on the Maryland depth chart.