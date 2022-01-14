Expand / Collapse search
Maryland Terrapins
Published

Maryland basketball suspends assistant coach over arrest connected to soliciting prostitute

Bruce Shingler was arrested in October

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
An assistant coach for the Maryland Terps men’s basketball team has been suspended for reportedly seeking services from a prostitute — ultimately revealed to be a guise by an undercover police officer.

Assistant Bruce Shingler, 40, was arrested in Oct. after arranging a meeting with his anonymous online contact, who offered ministrations at a modest $80.

Bruce Shingler was a coach at South Carolina before Maryland.

Bruce Shingler was a coach at South Carolina before Maryland. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Shingler traveled to an agreed-upon hotel in Largo, Maryland — as noted by CBS Sports — and was arrested.

The Terrapins announced a 30-day suspension for Shingler.

Maryland basketball’s coaching staff has been challenged with several adjustments in the past two months: having to insert assistant Danny Manning as interim head coach when longtime coach Mark Turgeon left the program in December. Turgeon had signed a three-year extension months before the announcement. He brought Shingler on as an assistant on June 7.

Shingler is scheduled for trial on Feb. 28.

Shingler was suspended for 30 days.

Shingler was suspended for 30 days. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Terrapins athletic director Damon Evans and Turgeon called it a mutual decision.

"Maryland Basketball has been my passion and focus for the last 10 seasons, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished," Turgeon announced on Dec. 3.

He added, "It is through the combined effort and commitment from our coaches and players, both past and present, that we have sustained consistent success in a sport that is ultra-competitive. I am extremely grateful to have worked with each and every one of you. It has truly been an honor to be the men’s basketball coach at the University of Maryland."

Maryland assistant coach Bruce Shingler during a college basketball game between the Maryland Terrapins and Illinois Fighting Illini on January 6, 2022 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL.

Maryland assistant coach Bruce Shingler during a college basketball game between the Maryland Terrapins and Illinois Fighting Illini on January 6, 2022 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, IL. (James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Maryland (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten) has gone 4-4 since Manning took over, regressing from their 5-3 start when Turgeon was on the sideline. The Terrapins face off against Rutgers (9-6, 3-2 Big Ten) on Saturday.